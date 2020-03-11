Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8218 CLARKVIEW Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:42 AM
1 of 31
8218 CLARKVIEW Drive
8218 Clarkview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8218 Clarkview Drive, Dallas, TX 75236
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive have any available units?
8218 CLARKVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive have?
Some of 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8218 CLARKVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 CLARKVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
