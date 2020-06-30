All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 10 2019 at 4:51 AM

8210 Park Lane

8210 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8210 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
8210 Park Lane Apt #EB2D, Dallas, TX 75231 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 03/23/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PLUS A DEN! 1425 SF!! Midtown Dallas Luxury living above the unparalleled Shops at Park Lane in the Midtown neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. Residents have a myriad of options to choose from with two unique buildings. Block E, a concrete renovation, was designed with urban exposed ceilings, waterfall countertops, hanging pendant and track lighting, barn doors, double height windows, and sunken living rooms. Block G, with modern and traditionally designed homes, offers high-end condo features with custom cabinets, upgraded bathrooms, loft options and sprawling floorplans. Offering two fitness centers, two resident great rooms, private men's & women's sauna, a full sized golf simulator, pool with spa and a 2500 rooftop terrace and game room, your elevated lifestyle starts here. Step downstairs to the Shops to discover brands like Nordstrom, Saks Off Fifth, Bloomingdales The Outlet, J.Crew Mercantile and many more. With convenient dining and grocery options like Whole Foods, Starbucks, Bowl & Barrel just an elevator ride away, this is an unbeatable location in Midtown Dallas. Welcome home!! [ Published 10-Apr-19 / ID 2884943 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 Park Lane have any available units?
8210 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8210 Park Lane have?
Some of 8210 Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8210 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8210 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 8210 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8210 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8210 Park Lane has a pool.
Does 8210 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 8210 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

