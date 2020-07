Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice home with plenty of space and walking distance to White Rock Lake! Hardwood floors, fireplace, big kitchen that opens to the very spacious den! 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on one side of home with 5th bedroom or office and full bath on other side of house off kitchen hall. Utility room and attached garage. Sun room that opens to deck and big backyard with fence. Minutes to Lakewood Shopping Center and Downtown. Available immediately! Up to 2 pets upon approval.