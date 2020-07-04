8003 Megan Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The all-brick front exterior boasts two car garage, spacious lawns and the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a privacy fence. The interior features stylish laminate flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, a fireplace for enjoying nights in, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful all-white wooden cabinetry.