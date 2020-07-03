All apartments in Dallas
7935 Sarahville Drive
7935 Sarahville Drive

7935 Sarahville Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7935 Sarahville Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
Corner Lot, Custom built. Upgraded Elevation with Stone,Bricks,Iron Entry Door. Breakfast and formal dining rooms.First-floor owner's suite, and Guest Bedroom with Full Bath. Frameless Shower Doors extended Mirrors tiles in all Bathrooms, and Granite Countertops. Custom Laundry. Contemporary Fans. HomePro Full Package with Camera, Surround Sounds System in Media Room. Central Vaccum. WiFi Extended System. Gas TV connections in the Patio. Upgraded Kitchen,Granite Countertops, sink,faucets,pullout trash Can drawer, and Custom built Computer Desk with Drawers Cabinets and Granite Countertop. Custom mirrors in Foyer Gameroom closet.Tankless Water Heater. OWNER IS BROKER REALTOR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 Sarahville Drive have any available units?
7935 Sarahville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7935 Sarahville Drive have?
Some of 7935 Sarahville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 Sarahville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7935 Sarahville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 Sarahville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7935 Sarahville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7935 Sarahville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7935 Sarahville Drive offers parking.
Does 7935 Sarahville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7935 Sarahville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 Sarahville Drive have a pool?
No, 7935 Sarahville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7935 Sarahville Drive have accessible units?
No, 7935 Sarahville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 Sarahville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7935 Sarahville Drive has units with dishwashers.

