Last updated May 9 2020

7867 Verona Place

7867 Verona Place · No Longer Available
Location

7867 Verona Place, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Perfection is hard to find in a rental home, but this almost new home is meticulously maintained and will make even the pickiest clients happy. Enjoy this awesome neighborhood, Merion at Midtown, which is a gated commmunity with a stellar pool. Convenient to North Park, White Rock Trail, Downtown, Lower Greenville and North Dallas. This is one of a few homes in the neighborhood with a gated front courtyard, which is the perfect outdoor space. This light filled, stylish home has a beautiful kitchen, designer features and hardwood floors. All appliances included. Owner's are flexible as to lease start date. No pets. Enjoy the shops at THE HILL and Preston Hollow Village, which are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7867 Verona Place have any available units?
7867 Verona Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7867 Verona Place have?
Some of 7867 Verona Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7867 Verona Place currently offering any rent specials?
7867 Verona Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7867 Verona Place pet-friendly?
No, 7867 Verona Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7867 Verona Place offer parking?
Yes, 7867 Verona Place offers parking.
Does 7867 Verona Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7867 Verona Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7867 Verona Place have a pool?
Yes, 7867 Verona Place has a pool.
Does 7867 Verona Place have accessible units?
No, 7867 Verona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7867 Verona Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7867 Verona Place has units with dishwashers.

