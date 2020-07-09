7867 Verona Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Perfection is hard to find in a rental home, but this almost new home is meticulously maintained and will make even the pickiest clients happy. Enjoy this awesome neighborhood, Merion at Midtown, which is a gated commmunity with a stellar pool. Convenient to North Park, White Rock Trail, Downtown, Lower Greenville and North Dallas. This is one of a few homes in the neighborhood with a gated front courtyard, which is the perfect outdoor space. This light filled, stylish home has a beautiful kitchen, designer features and hardwood floors. All appliances included. Owner's are flexible as to lease start date. No pets. Enjoy the shops at THE HILL and Preston Hollow Village, which are just minutes away.