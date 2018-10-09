All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7831 Park Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7831 Park Ln
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

7831 Park Ln

7831 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7831 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
Glen Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
hot tub
sauna
Hello!

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

-------------------------------------------------
It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing Downtown-ish apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Unique & distinctive floorplans

10'-16' soaring ceilings

Mosaic tile backsplashes

Stainless steel appliance packages

Whirlpool tubs in spa-inspired bathrooms

Quartz countertops throughout

Studios feature rolling barn doors

Washer & dryer included

Energy efficient air conditioning system

Floor to ceiling windows

Gourmet kitchen islands

Glass front cabinets with wine storage

Pendant & track lighting

Rain showerheads

Tray ceilings in bedrooms

Spacious walk-in closets

Luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring

Solar shades

24-7 emergency maintenance

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

PELOTON Bikes now available!

Integrated saltwater Jacuzzi

2 State-of-the-art fitness centers

Resident TV Lounge

Controlled access to parking garage and buildings

Secure bicycle storage

Outdoor fire pits

Golf Lounge with golf simulator, wet-bar, cooler, & lockers

Perfect Shops at Park Lane location!

Zero Edge Saltwater Pool

Discount at local shops

Fully equipped Crossfit Room

Cyber Café with free wireless connectivity

Ample on-site storage areas

2,500 SF Rooftop Terrace on 10th floor

Gated on-site pet park

Men's & Women's sauna

Walk to local dining, shopping & entertainment

A Northwood Ravin signature community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 Park Ln have any available units?
7831 Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7831 Park Ln have?
Some of 7831 Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7831 Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7831 Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7831 Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7831 Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7831 Park Ln offers parking.
Does 7831 Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7831 Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 Park Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7831 Park Ln has a pool.
Does 7831 Park Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 7831 Park Ln has accessible units.
Does 7831 Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7831 Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University