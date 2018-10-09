7831 Park Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage hot tub sauna

Hello!



-------------------------------------------------

It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing Downtown-ish apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Unique & distinctive floorplans



10'-16' soaring ceilings



Mosaic tile backsplashes



Stainless steel appliance packages



Whirlpool tubs in spa-inspired bathrooms



Quartz countertops throughout



Studios feature rolling barn doors



Washer & dryer included



Energy efficient air conditioning system



Floor to ceiling windows



Gourmet kitchen islands



Glass front cabinets with wine storage



Pendant & track lighting



Rain showerheads



Tray ceilings in bedrooms



Spacious walk-in closets



Luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring



Solar shades



24-7 emergency maintenance



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



PELOTON Bikes now available!



Integrated saltwater Jacuzzi



2 State-of-the-art fitness centers



Resident TV Lounge



Controlled access to parking garage and buildings



Secure bicycle storage



Outdoor fire pits



Golf Lounge with golf simulator, wet-bar, cooler, & lockers



Perfect Shops at Park Lane location!



Zero Edge Saltwater Pool



Discount at local shops



Fully equipped Crossfit Room



Cyber Café with free wireless connectivity



Ample on-site storage areas



2,500 SF Rooftop Terrace on 10th floor



Gated on-site pet park



Men's & Women's sauna



Walk to local dining, shopping & entertainment



A Northwood Ravin signature community