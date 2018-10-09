7831 Park Ln

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
-------------------------------------------------
It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing Downtown-ish apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Unique & distinctive floorplans
10'-16' soaring ceilings
Mosaic tile backsplashes
Stainless steel appliance packages
Whirlpool tubs in spa-inspired bathrooms
Quartz countertops throughout
Studios feature rolling barn doors
Washer & dryer included
Energy efficient air conditioning system
Floor to ceiling windows
Gourmet kitchen islands
Glass front cabinets with wine storage
Pendant & track lighting
Rain showerheads
Tray ceilings in bedrooms
Spacious walk-in closets
Luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring
Solar shades
24-7 emergency maintenance
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
PELOTON Bikes now available!
Integrated saltwater Jacuzzi
2 State-of-the-art fitness centers
Resident TV Lounge
Controlled access to parking garage and buildings
Secure bicycle storage
Outdoor fire pits
Golf Lounge with golf simulator, wet-bar, cooler, & lockers
Perfect Shops at Park Lane location!
Zero Edge Saltwater Pool
Discount at local shops
Fully equipped Crossfit Room
Cyber Café with free wireless connectivity
Ample on-site storage areas
2,500 SF Rooftop Terrace on 10th floor
Gated on-site pet park
Men's & Women's sauna
Walk to local dining, shopping & entertainment
A Northwood Ravin signature community