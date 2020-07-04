7811 Robin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sitting a few blocks away from Inwood Village is this sleek & energy-efficient Bird Streets home. Contemporary kitchen with honed Carerra marble counters & backsplash compliment the GE Monogram stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. Kohler steam shower, double vanities & Carerra marble basket-weave tile floor compliment the contemporary theme. Energy-efficient windows, tankless water heater, 2012 energy efficient HVAC & Nest System add to the list of features that set this home apart. Since the photos the landlord has added an 8 foot privacy fence and a large deck.