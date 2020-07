Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home that boasts an open floor plan. Light and bright with abundant natural light. RISD, BOWIE Elementary a block away, Parkhill and JJ Pearce. 4 BR 3 Full Baths and a study for those who work from home. Hard wood flooring, tile and carpet in the bedrooms. All bathrooms are updated as well as the kitchen. Over sized backyard with a deck. Newer paint, plantation shutters, updated lighting, and updated fixtures throughout. All appliances remain.