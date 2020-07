Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom condo in the sought after Paradiso gated complex. This unit has brand new carpet, blinds and paint throughout. The condo overlooks the pool, has vaulted ceilings in the living area with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has dual shower heads and secondary bath has a jetted tub. Great location, close proximity to Preston Hollow Village, and 75.