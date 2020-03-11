7724 Meadowhaven Drive

Amenities

Inviting landscaping on a Jaw Dropping $180K renovation in sought after NWH. Upgrades galore. Split, OPEN floor plan, perfect for entertaining, flexibility for study or MIL suite. Large windows allow plenty natural light. Foundation repair W engineer report & warranty, new water heater, new double pane Pella windows throughout. Slow close cabinets & drawers, Carrier Infinity HVAC. Quartz counter tops, modern tile, handscraped REAL hardwood flooring, new carpet, new SS appliances w pro gas range, solar panels, mudroom, nice VIEWS of deck & pool. Gorgeous master bath W large walk in shower, vaulted ceilings, his & her master closets. Large deck overlooks pool! 10YR roof warranty. Award winning Richardson ISD