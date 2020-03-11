All apartments in Dallas
7724 Meadowhaven Drive

7724 Meadowhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7724 Meadowhaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
Northwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Inviting landscaping on a Jaw Dropping $180K renovation in sought after NWH. Upgrades galore. Split, OPEN floor plan, perfect for entertaining, flexibility for study or MIL suite. Large windows allow plenty natural light. Foundation repair W engineer report & warranty, new water heater, new double pane Pella windows throughout. Slow close cabinets & drawers, Carrier Infinity HVAC. Quartz counter tops, modern tile, handscraped REAL hardwood flooring, new carpet, new SS appliances w pro gas range, solar panels, mudroom, nice VIEWS of deck & pool. Gorgeous master bath W large walk in shower, vaulted ceilings, his & her master closets. Large deck overlooks pool! 10YR roof warranty. Award winning Richardson ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 Meadowhaven Drive have any available units?
7724 Meadowhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 Meadowhaven Drive have?
Some of 7724 Meadowhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 Meadowhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Meadowhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Meadowhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7724 Meadowhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7724 Meadowhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 7724 Meadowhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7724 Meadowhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 Meadowhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Meadowhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7724 Meadowhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 7724 Meadowhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 7724 Meadowhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Meadowhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7724 Meadowhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

