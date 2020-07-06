All apartments in Dallas
7722 Maxwell Avenue

7722 Maxwell Avenue
Location

7722 Maxwell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic home with inviting covered front porch located in the Buckner Park neighborhood of Dallas boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! Features include a spacious floorplan with wood-like flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, new interior paint, tons of countertop and storage space in kitchen, and utility room with built-in cabinets! Large front and back yards - great for entertaining! Located in Dallas ISD and near U.S. Route 175 with plenty of dining and shopping nearby! This one wont' last long!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 Maxwell Avenue have any available units?
7722 Maxwell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7722 Maxwell Avenue have?
Some of 7722 Maxwell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 Maxwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7722 Maxwell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 Maxwell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7722 Maxwell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7722 Maxwell Avenue offer parking?
No, 7722 Maxwell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7722 Maxwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 Maxwell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 Maxwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 7722 Maxwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7722 Maxwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7722 Maxwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 Maxwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7722 Maxwell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

