7722 Maxwell Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic home with inviting covered front porch located in the Buckner Park neighborhood of Dallas boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! Features include a spacious floorplan with wood-like flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, new interior paint, tons of countertop and storage space in kitchen, and utility room with built-in cabinets! Large front and back yards - great for entertaining! Located in Dallas ISD and near U.S. Route 175 with plenty of dining and shopping nearby! This one wont' last long!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

