Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool oven refrigerator

NOW AVAILABLE. Spacious, clean and well appointed 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in desirable North Dallas locale. Tucked away from Royal Lane to the back of attractive condominium grounds, this end unit has a rear balcony overlooking a tranquil stream. Landlord pays for the electric, water, sewer and trash. LOVE LIVING HERE.