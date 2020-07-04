All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

7700 Eastern Avenue

7700 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Eastern Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3-story condo with exceptional finishes throughout. Features include hardwood floors, light filled open living spaces, 10-foot ceilings & 2 car attached garage. Chef’s kitchen opens to the dining room & living room with a large center island, granite countertops, Viking appliances, 5 burner gas stove & great storage. One bedroom on the first level & master suite & study or nursery on the third floor. Incredible location with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and walking distance to Inwood Village shops and restaurants, the miracle mile of Lovers Lane and the Park Cities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
7700 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 7700 Eastern Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7700 Eastern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7700 Eastern Avenue offers parking.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7700 Eastern Avenue has a pool.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7700 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 Eastern Avenue has units with dishwashers.

