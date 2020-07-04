7700 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 3-story condo with exceptional finishes throughout. Features include hardwood floors, light filled open living spaces, 10-foot ceilings & 2 car attached garage. Chef’s kitchen opens to the dining room & living room with a large center island, granite countertops, Viking appliances, 5 burner gas stove & great storage. One bedroom on the first level & master suite & study or nursery on the third floor. Incredible location with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and walking distance to Inwood Village shops and restaurants, the miracle mile of Lovers Lane and the Park Cities.