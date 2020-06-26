All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

7700 Eastern Avenue

7700 Eastern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Eastern Ave, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Greenway Place, a townhouse community with 38 units, blends modern Georgetown architecture with convenience, setting a new standard for urban living in the heart of Dallas. The developer's nearly 3600 square foot corner unit is available for lease. This 3-story brick townhome has 4 BRs, 3 full bathrooms, one powder bath, and a private courtyard with a fountain. 1st flr: Master bedroom with FP, coffee bar & an easy to hide workstation, large utility rm for laundry, rear entry 2-car gar. 2nd flr: Generous light-bathed living & DR with treehouse views through Kolbe windows. Dreamy spacious chef's kitchen. 3rd flr: 3 oversized BRs along with another workstation & incredible storage closets throughout the townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
7700 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 7700 Eastern Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7700 Eastern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7700 Eastern Avenue offers parking.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7700 Eastern Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7700 Eastern Avenue has a pool.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7700 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 Eastern Avenue has units with dishwashers.

