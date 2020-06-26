7700 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking pool garage

Greenway Place, a townhouse community with 38 units, blends modern Georgetown architecture with convenience, setting a new standard for urban living in the heart of Dallas. The developer's nearly 3600 square foot corner unit is available for lease. This 3-story brick townhome has 4 BRs, 3 full bathrooms, one powder bath, and a private courtyard with a fountain. 1st flr: Master bedroom with FP, coffee bar & an easy to hide workstation, large utility rm for laundry, rear entry 2-car gar. 2nd flr: Generous light-bathed living & DR with treehouse views through Kolbe windows. Dreamy spacious chef's kitchen. 3rd flr: 3 oversized BRs along with another workstation & incredible storage closets throughout the townhome.