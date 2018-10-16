All apartments in Dallas
7659 Piedmont Dr
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:54 AM

7659 Piedmont Dr

7659 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7659 Piedmont Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A very nice 3BD/2BD/2GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.

Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7659 Piedmont Dr have any available units?
7659 Piedmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7659 Piedmont Dr have?
Some of 7659 Piedmont Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7659 Piedmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7659 Piedmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7659 Piedmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7659 Piedmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7659 Piedmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7659 Piedmont Dr offers parking.
Does 7659 Piedmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7659 Piedmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7659 Piedmont Dr have a pool?
No, 7659 Piedmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7659 Piedmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 7659 Piedmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7659 Piedmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7659 Piedmont Dr has units with dishwashers.

