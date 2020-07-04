All apartments in Dallas
7642 Maxwell Ave

7642 Maxwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7642 Maxwell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, W/D connections, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is in the perfect location, minutes from John Q. Adams Elementary School, the bus stop, Goodwill, CVS, Rainbow Shops, El Rancho Supermercado, Wingstop, Circle K, PLS Check Cashing and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7642 Maxwell Ave have any available units?
7642 Maxwell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7642 Maxwell Ave have?
Some of 7642 Maxwell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7642 Maxwell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7642 Maxwell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7642 Maxwell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7642 Maxwell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7642 Maxwell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7642 Maxwell Ave offers parking.
Does 7642 Maxwell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7642 Maxwell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7642 Maxwell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7642 Maxwell Ave has a pool.
Does 7642 Maxwell Ave have accessible units?
No, 7642 Maxwell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7642 Maxwell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7642 Maxwell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

