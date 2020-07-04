7642 Maxwell Ave

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, W/D connections, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is in the perfect location, minutes from John Q. Adams Elementary School, the bus stop, Goodwill, CVS, Rainbow Shops, El Rancho Supermercado, Wingstop, Circle K, PLS Check Cashing and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



