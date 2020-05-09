7638 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

KITCHEN HAS ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! NEW KITCHEN PICS COMING SOON! This home is in a highly sought after area, and is 3 bedroom, has attached 2 car garage, with 2 and a half bath. Soaring ceilings as you enter, with open living area with lots of natural light, looking into your backyard that offers an outdoor wooden deck, over-looking the creek behind the home. Large master bedroom is downstairs with sliding glass door to the backyard, and has cedar closet. Washer, dryer, fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher are all included. There is a wet bar next to the kitchen, overlooking living room and backyard area. Located near 75, 635, Dallas North Tollway, lots of shopping and entertainment nearby.