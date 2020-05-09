All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM

7638 Royal Lane

7638 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7638 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
KITCHEN HAS ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! NEW KITCHEN PICS COMING SOON! This home is in a highly sought after area, and is 3 bedroom, has attached 2 car garage, with 2 and a half bath. Soaring ceilings as you enter, with open living area with lots of natural light, looking into your backyard that offers an outdoor wooden deck, over-looking the creek behind the home. Large master bedroom is downstairs with sliding glass door to the backyard, and has cedar closet. Washer, dryer, fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher are all included. There is a wet bar next to the kitchen, overlooking living room and backyard area. Located near 75, 635, Dallas North Tollway, lots of shopping and entertainment nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7638 Royal Lane have any available units?
7638 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7638 Royal Lane have?
Some of 7638 Royal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7638 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7638 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7638 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7638 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7638 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7638 Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 7638 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7638 Royal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7638 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 7638 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7638 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 7638 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7638 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7638 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

