7619 Indian Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75248 Spring Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful home for lease in RISD! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home features a large family room with stone fireplace, spacious formal dining area, generous sized game room and much, much more!! *** Lawn and pool care included***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7619 Indian Springs Road have any available units?
7619 Indian Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7619 Indian Springs Road have?
Some of 7619 Indian Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 Indian Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Indian Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.