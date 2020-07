Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great floorplan with 2 large living rooms, formal dining room, Spacious bedrooms with big closets. Fireplace. Large Yard with Extended Covered Patio on detached garage. Kitchen with Breakfast bar and updated appliances. Lots of detailed character in this great piece of property. Available June 24th. Owner covers cost of irrigation water and lawn maintenance. Lease does not include refrigerator.