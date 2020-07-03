3-3.5-2 with hugh backyard and beautiful pool.... Taken to studs and renovated 2019. New: AC, tankless, electrical, plumbing, etc....Amazing and Serene - Must See. Lease includes utilities, pool maintenance and yard maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7539 Midbury Drive have any available units?
7539 Midbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7539 Midbury Drive have?
Some of 7539 Midbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Midbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Midbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.