All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7539 Midbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7539 Midbury Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:11 PM

7539 Midbury Drive

7539 Midbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7539 Midbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3-3.5-2 with hugh backyard and beautiful pool....
Taken to studs and renovated 2019.
New: AC, tankless, electrical, plumbing, etc....Amazing and Serene - Must See.
Lease includes utilities, pool maintenance and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Midbury Drive have any available units?
7539 Midbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7539 Midbury Drive have?
Some of 7539 Midbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Midbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Midbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Midbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7539 Midbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7539 Midbury Drive offer parking?
No, 7539 Midbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7539 Midbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Midbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Midbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7539 Midbury Drive has a pool.
Does 7539 Midbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 7539 Midbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Midbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7539 Midbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University