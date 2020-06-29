7517 Wellcrest Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the spacious open concept living room that opens to the kitchen. Master down, three bedrooms up, three full baths and one half bath all featuring recent updates. Amazing storage and a two car garage. The kitchen has granite counters, updated cabinets, & stainless appliances. Yard has a sprinkler system and fenced in back. Lawn service is included at no additional cost to the tenant!



Get an 8-percent discount off the monthly rent for a 2 year lease! Pets approved on case-by-case basis.