7517 Wellcrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7517 Wellcrest Drive

7517 Wellcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7517 Wellcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the spacious open concept living room that opens to the kitchen. Master down, three bedrooms up, three full baths and one half bath all featuring recent updates. Amazing storage and a two car garage. The kitchen has granite counters, updated cabinets, & stainless appliances. Yard has a sprinkler system and fenced in back. Lawn service is included at no additional cost to the tenant!

Get an 8-percent discount off the monthly rent for a 2 year lease! Pets approved on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 Wellcrest Drive have any available units?
7517 Wellcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7517 Wellcrest Drive have?
Some of 7517 Wellcrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7517 Wellcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7517 Wellcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 Wellcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7517 Wellcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7517 Wellcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7517 Wellcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 7517 Wellcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7517 Wellcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 Wellcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7517 Wellcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7517 Wellcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7517 Wellcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 Wellcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7517 Wellcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

