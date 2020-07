Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Mid Modern Century style home on gorgeous corner lot in the heart of Dallas, near Jan Mar Estates. Kitchen just remodeled with granite counters, tiled backsplash, & new appliances. Beaming wood floors in the living areas, master bedroom, & third bedroom with new carpet in the second bedroom. Living spaces are large & open. The backyard retreat is stunning & offers terrific patio for entertaining. Beautiful home in a sensational neighborhood. Professionally Managed and Maintained!