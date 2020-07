Amenities

Beautifully updated townhome in Northpark Gardens, Highland Park ISD. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Backyard patio. Two car attached covered parking. Electric and Water included in the lease. Newly refurbished wonderful pool and community events. Great location near Northpark and restaurants. The unit is located across Airline from the new Boone Elementary school. Great value.