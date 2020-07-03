All apartments in Dallas
7408 Coronado Way
7408 Coronado Way

7408 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7408 Coronado Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
shuffle board
media room
Beautiful 2 bed 2 and half bath plus media-game room townhome in Lakewood with amazing rooftop views of White Rock Lake. Open Floor plan with high ceilings and large windows. Chef's kitchen open to living & dining area with breakfast bar and gorgeous wood floors. Large master suite with a huge walk in closet and luxurious master bath. One of a kind media & game room with built in surround sound and 100 inch HD screen and projector complete with a shuffleboard table and darts. Media room could also be used as office space. Enjoy endless sunsets on the rooftop terrace. Steps to White Rock Lake, Santa Fe Trail, Arboretum, Downtown Lakewood, Whole Foods and more, and fast and easy commute to Downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 Coronado Way have any available units?
7408 Coronado Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 Coronado Way have?
Some of 7408 Coronado Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Coronado Way currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Coronado Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Coronado Way pet-friendly?
No, 7408 Coronado Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7408 Coronado Way offer parking?
No, 7408 Coronado Way does not offer parking.
Does 7408 Coronado Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7408 Coronado Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Coronado Way have a pool?
No, 7408 Coronado Way does not have a pool.
Does 7408 Coronado Way have accessible units?
No, 7408 Coronado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Coronado Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 Coronado Way has units with dishwashers.

