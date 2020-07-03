7408 Coronado Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room shuffle board media room

Beautiful 2 bed 2 and half bath plus media-game room townhome in Lakewood with amazing rooftop views of White Rock Lake. Open Floor plan with high ceilings and large windows. Chef's kitchen open to living & dining area with breakfast bar and gorgeous wood floors. Large master suite with a huge walk in closet and luxurious master bath. One of a kind media & game room with built in surround sound and 100 inch HD screen and projector complete with a shuffleboard table and darts. Media room could also be used as office space. Enjoy endless sunsets on the rooftop terrace. Steps to White Rock Lake, Santa Fe Trail, Arboretum, Downtown Lakewood, Whole Foods and more, and fast and easy commute to Downtown Dallas.