Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7406 Concord Avenue
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7406 Concord Avenue
7406 Concord Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7406 Concord Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great place just down the street from Love Field Airport, you can get there in under 5 min! Also within walking distance from Dart Train Station. Newest house in the neighborhood, lots of upgrades.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7406 Concord Avenue have any available units?
7406 Concord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7406 Concord Avenue have?
Some of 7406 Concord Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7406 Concord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Concord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Concord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7406 Concord Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7406 Concord Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7406 Concord Avenue offers parking.
Does 7406 Concord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7406 Concord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Concord Avenue have a pool?
No, 7406 Concord Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7406 Concord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7406 Concord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Concord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 Concord Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
