Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:55 PM

736 Melba Street

736 Melba Street · No Longer Available
Location

736 Melba Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Beautifully restored craftsman in Dallas’ hip Bishop Arts District. Completely renovated while preserving the historic charm. Beautiful original hardwood floors. Exposed, untouched original shiplap ceiling. Custom pocket doors to an office nook. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful black granite counters with a nice size marble island. Large covered outdoor entertaining area. Walking distance to great restaurants, shopping & fun community events. Bishop Arts District is known for its diverse nightlife and chic independent fashion boutiques. Less than 5 miles to Dallas’ downtown and uptown areas and all there is to offer.

Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Melba Street have any available units?
736 Melba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Melba Street have?
Some of 736 Melba Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Melba Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 Melba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Melba Street pet-friendly?
No, 736 Melba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 736 Melba Street offer parking?
Yes, 736 Melba Street offers parking.
Does 736 Melba Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 Melba Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Melba Street have a pool?
No, 736 Melba Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 Melba Street have accessible units?
No, 736 Melba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Melba Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 Melba Street has units with dishwashers.

