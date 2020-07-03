736 Melba Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully restored craftsman in Dallas’ hip Bishop Arts District. Completely renovated while preserving the historic charm. Beautiful original hardwood floors. Exposed, untouched original shiplap ceiling. Custom pocket doors to an office nook. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful black granite counters with a nice size marble island. Large covered outdoor entertaining area. Walking distance to great restaurants, shopping & fun community events. Bishop Arts District is known for its diverse nightlife and chic independent fashion boutiques. Less than 5 miles to Dallas’ downtown and uptown areas and all there is to offer.



Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.