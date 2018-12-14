7348 Highland Heather Ln

Amenities
Beautiful two story home located in Plano ISD will be ready for move in May 10th. Spacious home offering a formal living and dining room, family room overlooking the backyard, decorative fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen with appliances and a separate breakfast nook. Master suite and bath on the first level, large walk in closet and utility room with full size washer and dryer included. Second level offers a game room and three bedrooms. One small pet up to 35 pounds. Prospect is responsible for verifying property, utilities and school information.