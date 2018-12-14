7348 Highland Heather Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful two story home located in Plano ISD will be ready for move in May 10th. Spacious home offering a formal living and dining room, family room overlooking the backyard, decorative fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen with appliances and a separate breakfast nook. Master suite and bath on the first level, large walk in closet and utility room with full size washer and dryer included. Second level offers a game room and three bedrooms. One small pet up to 35 pounds. Prospect is responsible for verifying property, utilities and school information.