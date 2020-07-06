7327 Boisenberry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Hard wood floors are really great! AC recently fully serviced.



Spectacular BRAND NEW GRANITE & BACKSPLASH in kitchen, bar, master bath, main bathroom, and half bath. Luxury faucets that you will love! Attractive luminaries and fans installed in 2019 to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 Car garage - SINGLE Family House located in desirable Dallas-Duncanville area. Freshly painted. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fantastic covered patio complements its high appeal and functionality. Enjoy its brand new fence with treated wood and metal posts. 30 year New Roof. Garage and patio concrete marvelously finished. Great house with superb lot!