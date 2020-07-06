All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:10 PM

7327 Boisenberry Lane

7327 Boisenberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7327 Boisenberry Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard wood floors are really great! AC recently fully serviced.

Spectacular BRAND NEW GRANITE & BACKSPLASH in kitchen, bar, master bath, main bathroom, and half bath. Luxury faucets that you will love! Attractive luminaries and fans installed in 2019 to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 Car garage - SINGLE Family House located in desirable Dallas-Duncanville area. Freshly painted. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fantastic covered patio complements its high appeal and functionality. Enjoy its brand new fence with treated wood and metal posts. 30 year New Roof. Garage and patio concrete marvelously finished. Great house with superb lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7327 Boisenberry Lane have any available units?
7327 Boisenberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7327 Boisenberry Lane have?
Some of 7327 Boisenberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7327 Boisenberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7327 Boisenberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7327 Boisenberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7327 Boisenberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7327 Boisenberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7327 Boisenberry Lane offers parking.
Does 7327 Boisenberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7327 Boisenberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7327 Boisenberry Lane have a pool?
No, 7327 Boisenberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7327 Boisenberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 7327 Boisenberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7327 Boisenberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7327 Boisenberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

