Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded home that was stripped down to the studs for a full-scale renovation! This charmer boasts an open floor plan, recessed lighting, gorgeous finishes throughout and exudes a light, bright and airy feel. Attached two car garage with gated side drive that flows to a large, fenced backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to lease on a charming block in East Dallas.