Amenities
7322 Meadow Rd. Property - Property Id: 3521
Updated one story home located in desirable Meadows neighborhood in the heart of Preston Hollow with easy access to I-75, Dallas Tollway, and Loop 635. Updated kitchen with granite counters, gas cook top, and wine refrigerator. Master suite complete with dressing room and walk-in closets. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Landscaped backyard with a pool and covered patio. Sprinkler system. Three car garage with electric gate. New windows, A/C unit, and roof. Lawn and pool care included with lease. Great layout, gorgeous pool and yard in an amazing location.
Owner pays for landscape and pool maintenance. Renter pays for all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/3521p
Property Id 3521
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5023550)