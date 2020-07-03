All apartments in Dallas
7322 Meadow Rd.

7322 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

7322 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
7322 Meadow Rd. Property - Property Id: 3521

Updated one story home located in desirable Meadows neighborhood in the heart of Preston Hollow with easy access to I-75, Dallas Tollway, and Loop 635. Updated kitchen with granite counters, gas cook top, and wine refrigerator. Master suite complete with dressing room and walk-in closets. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Landscaped backyard with a pool and covered patio. Sprinkler system. Three car garage with electric gate. New windows, A/C unit, and roof. Lawn and pool care included with lease. Great layout, gorgeous pool and yard in an amazing location.
Owner pays for landscape and pool maintenance. Renter pays for all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/3521p
Property Id 3521

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 Meadow Rd. have any available units?
7322 Meadow Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7322 Meadow Rd. have?
Some of 7322 Meadow Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7322 Meadow Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Meadow Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Meadow Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 7322 Meadow Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7322 Meadow Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 7322 Meadow Rd. offers parking.
Does 7322 Meadow Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7322 Meadow Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Meadow Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 7322 Meadow Rd. has a pool.
Does 7322 Meadow Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7322 Meadow Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Meadow Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7322 Meadow Rd. has units with dishwashers.

