7319 Haverford Road

Location

7319 Haverford Road, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous, remodeled single story home in University Terrace feeds into Lakewood Elementary. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home. Open concept with a chef’s kitchen, giant eat-in kitchen island with gas range, tons of cabinet space and high end appliances. Great space for entertaining, as the rooms all flow together and open into backyard (which has a new deck and landscaping coming in February). Huge master with a 10x10 walk-in closet and all marble master bath. Two bedrooms on the other side of the house, each with their own bathroom. 2-car detached garage. A great walkable neighborhood a short distance to White Rock Lake. Lease includes yard maintenance and pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7319 Haverford Road have any available units?
7319 Haverford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7319 Haverford Road have?
Some of 7319 Haverford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7319 Haverford Road currently offering any rent specials?
7319 Haverford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 Haverford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7319 Haverford Road is pet friendly.
Does 7319 Haverford Road offer parking?
Yes, 7319 Haverford Road offers parking.
Does 7319 Haverford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 Haverford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 Haverford Road have a pool?
No, 7319 Haverford Road does not have a pool.
Does 7319 Haverford Road have accessible units?
No, 7319 Haverford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 Haverford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7319 Haverford Road has units with dishwashers.

