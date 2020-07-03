7319 Haverford Road

Amenities

Gorgeous, remodeled single story home in University Terrace feeds into Lakewood Elementary. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home. Open concept with a chef’s kitchen, giant eat-in kitchen island with gas range, tons of cabinet space and high end appliances. Great space for entertaining, as the rooms all flow together and open into backyard (which has a new deck and landscaping coming in February). Huge master with a 10x10 walk-in closet and all marble master bath. Two bedrooms on the other side of the house, each with their own bathroom. 2-car detached garage. A great walkable neighborhood a short distance to White Rock Lake. Lease includes yard maintenance and pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis.