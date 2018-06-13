All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:29 AM

7310 Paldao Drive

7310 Paldao Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Paldao Drive, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful traditional home on oversized corner lot in well established Northwood Hills neighborhood. Great layout with two living areas, two dining areas, and kitchen with marble countertops. Spacious den with fireplace overlooks large lush backyard. Two bedrooms with adjoining bathroom down the hall and wonderful master suite with updated bathroom containing separate vanities. This home features wood floors, beautiful landscaping, large covered porch, separate utility room, and lots of space. Yard to be maintained by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Paldao Drive have any available units?
7310 Paldao Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Paldao Drive have?
Some of 7310 Paldao Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Paldao Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Paldao Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Paldao Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Paldao Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7310 Paldao Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Paldao Drive offers parking.
Does 7310 Paldao Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Paldao Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Paldao Drive have a pool?
No, 7310 Paldao Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Paldao Drive have accessible units?
No, 7310 Paldao Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Paldao Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 Paldao Drive has units with dishwashers.

