7310 Paldao Drive

Wonderful traditional home on oversized corner lot in well established Northwood Hills neighborhood. Great layout with two living areas, two dining areas, and kitchen with marble countertops. Spacious den with fireplace overlooks large lush backyard. Two bedrooms with adjoining bathroom down the hall and wonderful master suite with updated bathroom containing separate vanities. This home features wood floors, beautiful landscaping, large covered porch, separate utility room, and lots of space. Yard to be maintained by landlord.