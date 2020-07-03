731 Lacey Oaks Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Stunning newly built custom David weekly townhome, Enclave at Live Oak. Walking distance to Deep Ellum shops and bars, 5 minutes to all major highways, walking distance to Baylor hospital, Downtown, Uptown, arts district and more! One block from a huge park perfect for running, walking-working out or playing basketball.

This home is fully furnished with everything you would need in a home, get on the rooftop patio and enjoy the beautiful views of downtown, or get one in the yard and plant some cute flowers.

The Master is oversized with two walks in closets perfect for someone with lots of clothes. This home is luxury at its finest!