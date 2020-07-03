All apartments in Dallas
731 Lacey Oaks Place

Location

731 Lacey Oaks Pl, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Stunning newly built custom David weekly townhome, Enclave at Live Oak. Walking distance to Deep Ellum shops and bars, 5 minutes to all major highways, walking distance to Baylor hospital, Downtown, Uptown, arts district and more! One block from a huge park perfect for running, walking-working out or playing basketball.
This home is fully furnished with everything you would need in a home, get on the rooftop patio and enjoy the beautiful views of downtown, or get one in the yard and plant some cute flowers.
The Master is oversized with two walks in closets perfect for someone with lots of clothes. This home is luxury at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Lacey Oaks Place have any available units?
731 Lacey Oaks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Lacey Oaks Place have?
Some of 731 Lacey Oaks Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Lacey Oaks Place currently offering any rent specials?
731 Lacey Oaks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Lacey Oaks Place pet-friendly?
No, 731 Lacey Oaks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 731 Lacey Oaks Place offer parking?
Yes, 731 Lacey Oaks Place offers parking.
Does 731 Lacey Oaks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Lacey Oaks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Lacey Oaks Place have a pool?
Yes, 731 Lacey Oaks Place has a pool.
Does 731 Lacey Oaks Place have accessible units?
No, 731 Lacey Oaks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Lacey Oaks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Lacey Oaks Place has units with dishwashers.

