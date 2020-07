Amenities

VACANT Single story spacious four bedroom home with 2.5 baths. Highly sought after Highland Square location. two spacious living areas, living room has high ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen equipment includes double oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Plano West High School and Jackson Elementary. Newer fence. Some updating in process but will be ready for occupancy soon.