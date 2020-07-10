All apartments in Dallas
7247 Brennans Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:02 AM

7247 Brennans Drive

7247 Brennans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7247 Brennans Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION as good as it gets - scenic Lakewood with large lot next to White Rock Lake! Highly sought after 90-home subdivision. Quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac perfect for families with kids. Recent updates including fresh paint, new carpets in bedrooms and den, marble herringbone kitchen back splash, and more. 10-foot ceilings throughout most of the house. Open floor plan, large windows, lots of natural light! Spacious master bedroom includes sun room. Large front and backyard - perfect for children, pets and relaxing. Covered patio ideal for grilling and eating outdoors. Seconds from White Rock Trail for easy run & bike access to miles of paved city trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7247 Brennans Drive have any available units?
7247 Brennans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7247 Brennans Drive have?
Some of 7247 Brennans Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7247 Brennans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7247 Brennans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7247 Brennans Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7247 Brennans Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7247 Brennans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7247 Brennans Drive offers parking.
Does 7247 Brennans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7247 Brennans Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7247 Brennans Drive have a pool?
No, 7247 Brennans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7247 Brennans Drive have accessible units?
No, 7247 Brennans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7247 Brennans Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7247 Brennans Drive has units with dishwashers.

