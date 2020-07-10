7247 Brennans Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

LOCATION as good as it gets - scenic Lakewood with large lot next to White Rock Lake! Highly sought after 90-home subdivision. Quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac perfect for families with kids. Recent updates including fresh paint, new carpets in bedrooms and den, marble herringbone kitchen back splash, and more. 10-foot ceilings throughout most of the house. Open floor plan, large windows, lots of natural light! Spacious master bedroom includes sun room. Large front and backyard - perfect for children, pets and relaxing. Covered patio ideal for grilling and eating outdoors. Seconds from White Rock Trail for easy run & bike access to miles of paved city trails.