in unit laundry parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Ready to move in, Cute 2 bedroom and 1 bath, Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Fresh paint and new stove. New roof. Fridge and washer dryer will stay. Huge backyard with chain link fence. Driveway access to backyard to park your car. Great location. Minutes away from luxury shopping and experiences in Highland Park and Inwood Village. Some of the best restaurants in Dallas are nearby and convenient access to the tollway.