721 Ivywood Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 bed 1 bath 1 car garage home that was renovated in 2014 looks great! Offers a large backyard and an inviting layout and won't last long!



If this ad is still up, the property is available.



We will be showing the home on Saturday March 2nd at 1:00 PM. Please come by and take a look if you are interested.



For more information, please go to www.dallasapm.com or email leasing@dallasapm.com!



No smokers. No cats. Other pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.



Deposit is $1,050.



Must be able to prove income of 3x the rent, have no felony criminal background, no evictions, steady work history and no aggressive breed dogs and no cats.



Kendra Edwards is a licensed Realtor. Equal Opportunity Housing.



Pictures shown were taken prior to previous tenant moving out.