Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

721 Ivywood Dr

721 Ivywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

721 Ivywood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bed 1 bath 1 car garage home that was renovated in 2014 looks great! Offers a large backyard and an inviting layout and won't last long!

If this ad is still up, the property is available.

We will be showing the home on Saturday March 2nd at 1:00 PM. Please come by and take a look if you are interested.

For more information, please go to www.dallasapm.com or email leasing@dallasapm.com!

No smokers. No cats. Other pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Deposit is $1,050.

Must be able to prove income of 3x the rent, have no felony criminal background, no evictions, steady work history and no aggressive breed dogs and no cats.

Kendra Edwards is a licensed Realtor. Equal Opportunity Housing.

Pictures shown were taken prior to previous tenant moving out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Ivywood Dr have any available units?
721 Ivywood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 721 Ivywood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
721 Ivywood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Ivywood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Ivywood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 721 Ivywood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 721 Ivywood Dr offers parking.
Does 721 Ivywood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Ivywood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Ivywood Dr have a pool?
No, 721 Ivywood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 721 Ivywood Dr have accessible units?
No, 721 Ivywood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Ivywood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Ivywood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Ivywood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Ivywood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

