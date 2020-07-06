7209 Pineberry Road

Amenities

Beautiful , freshly remodeled home. New paint,new flooring throughout! Vaulted ceiling in living area, large hall/master bath, fenced back yard with deck. Plenty of parking in front and rear. Uptown Mall in Cedar Hill is around the corner, I20 close by for commutes to anywhere in DFW. It comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher and a laundry room off the kitchen for your washer and dryer.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,285, Available 11/15/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.