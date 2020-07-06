All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:10 PM

7209 Pineberry Road

7209 Pineberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

7209 Pineberry Road, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful , freshly remodeled home. New paint,new flooring throughout! Vaulted ceiling in living area, large hall/master bath, fenced back yard with deck. Plenty of parking in front and rear. Uptown Mall in Cedar Hill is around the corner, I20 close by for commutes to anywhere in DFW. It comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher and a laundry room off the kitchen for your washer and dryer.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,285, Available 11/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 Pineberry Road have any available units?
7209 Pineberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 Pineberry Road have?
Some of 7209 Pineberry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 Pineberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
7209 Pineberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 Pineberry Road pet-friendly?
No, 7209 Pineberry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7209 Pineberry Road offer parking?
Yes, 7209 Pineberry Road offers parking.
Does 7209 Pineberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7209 Pineberry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 Pineberry Road have a pool?
No, 7209 Pineberry Road does not have a pool.
Does 7209 Pineberry Road have accessible units?
No, 7209 Pineberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 Pineberry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7209 Pineberry Road has units with dishwashers.

