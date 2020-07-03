719 Parkview Avenue

Amenities

In the prestigeous, highly-rated, nationally recognized Woodrow Wilson High School district. Close to White Rock Lake. Very nice Prairie Style home in East Dallas. Beautiful hardwood flooring in all rooms except kitchen, baths and Master bedroom. Master bedroom has new sculptured, tight weave, warm, cozy carpet. Large backyard with wood fence. Pets are on a case-by-case basis. Easy to view. Close to bus line, businesses and spots of worship. Neighborly feel in this Old East Dallas neighborhood.l Live in your own 3 bdrm, 2 bath cottage for less than rent on the same sized apartment. Very close to downtown. Want to view this one? Call today.