719 Parkview Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:04 AM

719 Parkview Avenue

719 Parkview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

719 Parkview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the prestigeous, highly-rated, nationally recognized Woodrow Wilson High School district. Close to White Rock Lake. Very nice Prairie Style home in East Dallas. Beautiful hardwood flooring in all rooms except kitchen, baths and Master bedroom. Master bedroom has new sculptured, tight weave, warm, cozy carpet. Large backyard with wood fence. Pets are on a case-by-case basis. Easy to view. Close to bus line, businesses and spots of worship. Neighborly feel in this Old East Dallas neighborhood.l Live in your own 3 bdrm, 2 bath cottage for less than rent on the same sized apartment. Very close to downtown. Want to view this one? Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Parkview Avenue have any available units?
719 Parkview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Parkview Avenue have?
Some of 719 Parkview Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Parkview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 Parkview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Parkview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Parkview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 719 Parkview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 719 Parkview Avenue offers parking.
Does 719 Parkview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Parkview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Parkview Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 Parkview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 Parkview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 Parkview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Parkview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Parkview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

