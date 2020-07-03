All apartments in Dallas
7144 Canyon Ridge Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:10 AM

7144 Canyon Ridge Drive

7144 Canyon Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7144 Canyon Ridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4/2.5/2 features living areas downstairs and all 4 bedrooms (including master) upstairs. All living areas and wet areas are highlighted with wood like plank flooring and all four bedrooms have been updated with new upgraded carpeting. The living room is complete with a beautiful fireplace and highlights the open concept floor plan with views and access to the kitchen. Off the u-shaped kitchen is a dining space and stunning dual french doors which open to the oversized fenced backyard. With a 1/2 bath, linen storage, storage space under the stairs, and laundry room, the downstairs living area is complete. Upstairs is a quaint extra bonus space and all 4 bedrooms. The master bedroom features an in suite master bath with deep soaking tub and dual vanities as well as a large walk in closet. Priced under market rent for a quick move in! This one won't last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive have any available units?
7144 Canyon Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7144 Canyon Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7144 Canyon Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

