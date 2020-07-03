7144 Canyon Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4/2.5/2 features living areas downstairs and all 4 bedrooms (including master) upstairs. All living areas and wet areas are highlighted with wood like plank flooring and all four bedrooms have been updated with new upgraded carpeting. The living room is complete with a beautiful fireplace and highlights the open concept floor plan with views and access to the kitchen. Off the u-shaped kitchen is a dining space and stunning dual french doors which open to the oversized fenced backyard. With a 1/2 bath, linen storage, storage space under the stairs, and laundry room, the downstairs living area is complete. Upstairs is a quaint extra bonus space and all 4 bedrooms. The master bedroom features an in suite master bath with deep soaking tub and dual vanities as well as a large walk in closet. Priced under market rent for a quick move in! This one won't last long.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.