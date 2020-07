Amenities

dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Simply Adorbs in Dallas! Tired of apartment living? This 2bd, 2ba duplex should be your first choice. Photos do not reflect the new tile and this cutie will be freshly painted for move in. February move in. Open and airy floorpan with LOTS of windows and a Chef's Delight kitchen. Double sinks in the master bath add that special touch to this adorable home. Miss having a yard? Enjoy your backyard and BBQ! Consumer to verify all data herein.