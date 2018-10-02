7140 Arborcrest Drive

Amenities

For Lease also for sale- Owner Financing Available



Beautiful remodel home with large mature trees and a nice sized fenced yard with shed. Created floor plan into open concept. New stainless steal appliances, cabinets, bathrooms, flooring, fixtures and paint. Kitchen opens into living room providing plenty of room for family and guests. Bedrooms have new carpet and paint. Master bath has decorative tile work.



Gross Income requirements-3x monthly rent, no eviction, broken lease. $40 app fee per Adult. $360 pet deposit per pet. One month security deposit. Additional deposit maybe required for bad credit



Owner financing terms- adking 20% down at 9.5% for 30years