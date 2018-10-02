All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 15 2019

7140 Arborcrest Drive

7140 Arborcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7140 Arborcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Lease also for sale- Owner Financing Available

Beautiful remodel home with large mature trees and a nice sized fenced yard with shed. Created floor plan into open concept. New stainless steal appliances, cabinets, bathrooms, flooring, fixtures and paint. Kitchen opens into living room providing plenty of room for family and guests. Bedrooms have new carpet and paint. Master bath has decorative tile work.

Gross Income requirements-3x monthly rent, no eviction, broken lease. $40 app fee per Adult. $360 pet deposit per pet. One month security deposit. Additional deposit maybe required for bad credit

Owner financing terms- adking 20% down at 9.5% for 30years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 Arborcrest Drive have any available units?
7140 Arborcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 Arborcrest Drive have?
Some of 7140 Arborcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 Arborcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7140 Arborcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 Arborcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7140 Arborcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7140 Arborcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 7140 Arborcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7140 Arborcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 Arborcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 Arborcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7140 Arborcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7140 Arborcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7140 Arborcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 Arborcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7140 Arborcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

