Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful treed lot, located in Dallas prime neighborhood, minutes away from shopping and dinning. This charming beauty features fireplace, original hardwood floors, tiles and carpet throughout. The kitchen has been recently updated with new cabinets, granite, tile and stainless appliances. Plenty of room in the backyard for pets and children to play.