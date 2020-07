711 N Beckley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FABULOUS & WONDERFULLY UPDATED 2 BED, 1.5 BATH CONDO JUST A BLOCK FROM THE BISHOP-ARTS DISTRICT. AND NEARBY LAKE CLIFF PARK!! GREAT FINISHES. ALL NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS WITH NEW SS SINK AND APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS. NEW PLUSH CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. 1 BATH UPSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE VANITIES FOR EACH BEDROOM, LIVING & DINING DOWN WITH HALF BATH. ENJOY ELECTRONIC GATE WITH ASSIGNED PARKING. WONDERFUL CLOSE COMMUNITY. MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS. NO PETS. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.