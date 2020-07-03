All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:12 PM

7108 Wildgrove Ave

7108 Wildgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7108 Wildgrove Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid Century Home Near White Rock Lake - Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath Lakewood home only blocks from White Rock Lake. Open and bright living areas surround a galley kitchen. Designed for entertaining, a huge living room with gleaming hardwood floors and a wall of windows let in tons of light and a view of the backyard.At one end of the room is a fireplace and bookshelves. At the other end, a built in wet-bar. Tile floors are in the breakfast or morning room, 2nd living area and hallway. More built-in bookshelves in the 2nd living area. Giant master suite with double vanities, separate shower and jetted tub. 2 walk in closets. Split 2nd and 3rd bedroom with 2 additional baths. Kitchen has commercial range and vented hood, Subzero refrigerator & freezer.

(RLNE5301723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Wildgrove Ave have any available units?
7108 Wildgrove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7108 Wildgrove Ave have?
Some of 7108 Wildgrove Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Wildgrove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Wildgrove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Wildgrove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7108 Wildgrove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7108 Wildgrove Ave offer parking?
No, 7108 Wildgrove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7108 Wildgrove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Wildgrove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Wildgrove Ave have a pool?
No, 7108 Wildgrove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Wildgrove Ave have accessible units?
No, 7108 Wildgrove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Wildgrove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7108 Wildgrove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

