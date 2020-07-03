7108 Wildgrove Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mid Century Home Near White Rock Lake - Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath Lakewood home only blocks from White Rock Lake. Open and bright living areas surround a galley kitchen. Designed for entertaining, a huge living room with gleaming hardwood floors and a wall of windows let in tons of light and a view of the backyard.At one end of the room is a fireplace and bookshelves. At the other end, a built in wet-bar. Tile floors are in the breakfast or morning room, 2nd living area and hallway. More built-in bookshelves in the 2nd living area. Giant master suite with double vanities, separate shower and jetted tub. 2 walk in closets. Split 2nd and 3rd bedroom with 2 additional baths. Kitchen has commercial range and vented hood, Subzero refrigerator & freezer.



(RLNE5301723)