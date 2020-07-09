710 W 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Recently remodeled and sitting on the edge of the Bishop Arts and Winnetka Heights districts! Distinctive home offers old-style craftsmanship, easy highway access and plenty of space. The converted attic virtually doubles the square footage. Large, open kitchen, original hardwoood flooring. Two full baths, four bedrooms, walk in closets, and options to make a play room, office, family, or game room out of the 3 separate living areas. Also has a separate kitchenette at the rear of the home. Parking spaces are behind the house. Plenty of room to add your own style to this vintage classic. Welcome Home!