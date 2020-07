Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Impeccable 1-story, 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. All new interior paint and double oven. Light and bright open floor plan with skylight, vaulted ceilings, built-ins, in sought after Richardson ISD. Large Mstr Bdrm with large walk-in closet, separate vanities, separate shower and deep inviting tub. All bdrms have walk-in closets. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts included in lease. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and microwave included in lease.