7024 Whitehill Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy a lovely Merriman Park Mid-Century Modern home just steps away from White Rock Creek Trail. Private and lush backyard nestled among mature trees delivers an oasis perfect for entertaining. Updated with Terrazzo flooring, vaulted ceilings with exposed maple beams, and designer wallpaper. Great flow from kitchen into dining area and cozy living room with great natural light and stacked stone fireplace. Easy access to NW Highway, Park Lane, North Park, and White Rock Lake, this is a fantastic opportunity. Vacant--can show now!!