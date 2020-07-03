6955 Lavendale Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice ranch located on a lush 100x160 interior lot go to Award Winning Kramer Elem. Home is light and bright with endless opportunities for entertaining. New sliding doors in the living area overlook the covered deck and gardening beds. Recently painted kitchen with double ovens, gas cook-top, cork flooring and walk-in pantry. Bathrooms have been updated to today’s trends including marble and wallpaper. Utility space with storage shelving is located near the three bedrooms. Recently updated landscaping and mosquito system. Home also features wood flooring, tank-less hot water heater and Pella windows. Prime location with easy access to Northaven Mall, 75, 635, DNT and great shopping and dining.