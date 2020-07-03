All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:53 PM

6955 Lavendale Avenue

6955 Lavendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6955 Lavendale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice ranch located on a lush 100x160 interior lot go to Award Winning Kramer Elem. Home is light and bright with endless opportunities for entertaining. New sliding doors in the living area overlook the covered deck and gardening beds. Recently painted kitchen with double ovens, gas cook-top, cork flooring and walk-in pantry. Bathrooms have been updated to today’s trends including marble and wallpaper. Utility space with storage shelving is located near the three bedrooms. Recently updated landscaping and mosquito system. Home also features wood flooring, tank-less hot water heater and Pella windows. Prime location with easy access to Northaven Mall, 75, 635, DNT and great shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 Lavendale Avenue have any available units?
6955 Lavendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6955 Lavendale Avenue have?
Some of 6955 Lavendale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 Lavendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6955 Lavendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 Lavendale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6955 Lavendale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6955 Lavendale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6955 Lavendale Avenue offers parking.
Does 6955 Lavendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6955 Lavendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 Lavendale Avenue have a pool?
No, 6955 Lavendale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6955 Lavendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6955 Lavendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 Lavendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6955 Lavendale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

